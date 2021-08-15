Cancel
Kentucky State

Stoops names Will Levis as Kentucky's starting quarterback

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has named Penn State transfer Will Levis as the Wildcats' starting quarterback over holdovers Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen. Levis arrived in June and had to quickly pick up new offensive coordinator Liam Coen's pro style system that promises to speed up the Southeastern Conference worst passing attack last season in yards per game (124.1). The junior began camp expected to compete with Gatewood and Allen, who had a jump on the system this spring, and Stoops said on media day that he wanted to “get it right than be in a hurry” in making a choice. He informed the QBs of his decision on Sunday before announcing in a virtual news conference.

