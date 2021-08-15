Cancel
The Case Against Working Remotely Full-Time

slashdot.org
 7 days ago

Has anyone else noticed the flood of "remote working is not viable" and "hybrid working is not viable" articles coming out in otherwise respectable journals lately?. The author of this piece, Mimi Nguyen, hasn't written for Time before. Interestingly, her bio reads as follows:- "Nguyen is R&D lead at Mana Search, co-founder of Mana Labs, a PhD fellow at Imperial College London, and Innovation Lecturer at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London."

