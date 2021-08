POMEROY - On Thursday, August 19, fire officials provided an update on the Lick Creek Fire located 20 miles southwest of Clarkston and Green Ridge Fire located 30 miles east of Walla Walla. According to the update, containment of the Green Ridge Fire continues to slowly improve, and the fire is now considered 29% contained. That is up from the 26% containment that was reported on Wednesday. The Lick Creek fire remains unchanged. The two fires are estimated to have burnt a combined 119,208 acres.