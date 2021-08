If there is one thing fans know about Garcelle Beauvais, it's that she's tough. But she also doesn’t want to be defined by just one thing. The established actor, former model, author, recent reality star, current daytime television personality, mom of three and grandma to two (phew!) is a Hollywood celebrity of multitudes. Through all of them, she is able to maintain her no-holds-barred approach to life that is refreshing, real and above all else, tough.