State health officials recommend mandatory masks for back-to-school

MADISON, WI (WSAU-Wisconsin Radio Network) – Many school districts across Wisconsin are still in the process of deciding on mask policies, for when classes start this fall. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer with the state Department of Health Services, says the masking recommendation from public health authorities is clear: “our recommendation and that of CDC, and most state public health departments and local health departments, are for masks to be not optional but required for all schools, students and staff when we go back to school.”