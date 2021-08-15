COLUMN: Englewood Chamber thanks the business community

The Bridge welcomed many local residents this morning while hosting this week’s Chamber Community Coffee. The Bridge, a component of Rainbow of Challenges, is a community engagement program which provides services for those who are seeking to join the workforce. This organization partners with local businesses, as well as other public programs dedicated to citizen support, to help area residents find the jobs which are best suited for them. The Bridge also offers assistance with resume building, workforce-safety training, interviewing aids, and much more. This morning, The Bridge put out a great spread of tasty treats and refreshments while sharing with other members of the community what this program has to offer local citizens. Also available to patrons were neat mementos and brochures to take home. On display for all to see was a video full of success stories from The Bridge program participants who shared experiences and testimonies of finding their place in the workforce after utilizing the assets of this organization.