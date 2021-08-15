One Of The 10 Best Brunch Spots In The Country Is Right Here In Tampa, Florida

Well, the people have spoken. Every year, TripAdvisor puts out a list of the Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Restaurant s. The rankings are based on reviews from diners and broken down into categories such as Quick Bites, Date Night, and so forth. This year, out of the Best Brunch Spots in the entire country, one gem in Tampa has made the list. The Oxford Exchange in Florida is a European-inspired spot that is so much more than just a restaurant. Part bookstore, part store, part gathering place, and part restaurant, Oxford Exchange certainly will surprise anyone who visits. Especially after they see the weekend brunch menu. Oh, did we mention there is also a champagne bar?

It might take many people by surprise to learn that one of the best brunch spots in the country is sitting right in the heart of Tampa, Florida.

Oxford Exchange is not your average restaurant by any means. What’s been dubbed a gathering space by many, actually boasts a home goods store, book shop, wedding space, and much more.

But what everyone wants to know about when they visit is the restaurant. Open for breakfast and lunch during the week and a weekend brunch, it’s not just the food that makes this place a hit.

For starters, you’ll be dining in one of two places - either the dining room which is dripping with wall-adorned artwork, or the sunlit Conservatory, which has vibrant Fiddle Leaf Figs reaching toward the sky and a retractable glass roof.

If the ambiance wasn’t enough, guests can visit The Champagne Bar to grab a glass of chilled Champagne before they take their seats.

The brunch menu is as delightful as the space, with a wide array of options ranging from small plates to sandwiches, breakfast, and more.

The food is not pretentious here by any means either. Perhaps that is why guests are so enamored - you can still grab a simple plate of scrambled eggs and crispy bacon that is oh-so-tasty.

From savory to sweet, all of the best aspects of brunch are highlighted across this menu.

Come visit Oxford Exchange to see for yourself why it was voted one of the best brunch spots in the USA!

