Syracuse, NY

Freshman TE Landon Morris Enters Transfer Portal

By Mike McAllister
Posted by 
 6 days ago
Syracuse freshman tight end Landon Morris has entered the transfer portal just two weeks into his first training camp with the Orange, AllSyracuse.com confirmed. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

"Everything is fine with Landon health wise," his father told AllSyracuse.com. "He just felt like he wasn't being utilized like he was recruited."

Morris signed with Syracuse as part of the 2021 recruiting class. He was named one of the top h-back tight ends in the cycle by SI All-American.

"In watching Morris on tape, we feel strongly that Syracuse may very well indeed be getting a steal," wrote SI All-American's Edwin Weathersby previously. "He has plus route running traits as a big receiver, let alone as an H-Tight End prospect. The 6-foot-5 ‘Cuse pledge can use subtle head fakes and alter his shoulders outside his hips and frame to spin coverage at breakpoints before separating.

"Morris also works with plenty of urgency in his movements, illustrated by his solid release quickness. He shows the ability to work as the backside, isolated 1 in 3x1 sets and as a classic X in 2x2 sets, be it on the boundary or to the field. Toss in his ability to be a seam-stretcher while flexed to the slot, and it starts to become easy to see why an offensive mind like Orange head coach Dino Babers is excited to get Morris on campus in central New York."

Morris originally picked Syracuse over offers from Boston College, Iowa State, Michigan, Cincinnati, UCF, Toledo and others.

