Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: The beauty of God's grace

By Rev. Joe Lusk
The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It is our privilege to know that we are saved.” I love these words by 19th-century preacher Dwight L. Moody because they emphasize assurance and peace of mind. When we search the Hebrew and Greek origins of the word “salvation,” we discover related concepts such as safety, welfare and wholeness. We cannot buy or work for our salvation because it is freely given. The beauty of grace, God’s undeserved love, underlies and makes our salvation possible. “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith – and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God” (Ephesians 2:8).

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaplain#God#Greek#Ephesians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religionpraisedc.com

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital. What does giving it to God mean?. Most might think it means giving up...
Religionguideposts.org

How to Speak to God with Just One Syllable

The notion is not original with me. Short one-word prayers go back hundreds of years. I have often turned to the mystic 14th-century author of a book called The Cloud of Unknowing. He might have been a monk. Nobody knows his name. Just his advice. He suggests not just short...
Religionkuer.org

LDS Women Speak Out About Temple Garments

Last week, the New York Times published an article about the LDS Church’s sacred temple garments and the physical distress many women in the faith say they experience because of them. The garments, which are essentially underwear, are a very personal subject little discussed by members of the faith. When...
Religionguideposts.org

The Power of Adding Just One Word to Your Prayers

A friend of mine is a retired schoolteacher. She once told me that one of her grade school students would come to school every day with glasses so dirty she wondered how he could see anything. So, one day, she asked for his glasses and cleaned them. When he put them back on, his eyes widened, and he exclaimed, “Wow!”
Religionmorrowcountysentinel.com

Preacher’s Point: If I should die before the rapture

This week’s column is an open letter to the world, especially my grandchildren and all those that should live beyond my demise. I was born again in my mid-teens. Almost immediately, I began to hear of an event called “the rapture.” I fell in love with Biblical prophecy. The first passage I memorized was John 14:1-6, where Jesus informs us He is preparing mansions for us and is coming back to take us there.
ReligionPosted by
95.3 The Bear

6 Things That We Think Are In The Bible, But Are Not

I recently read a short list of things that people often quote as bible scripture. These common Bible references are not actually in the Bible. How many of these have you heard or quoted?. #1. SPARE THE ROD AND SPOIL THE CHILD. There is a similar verse, Proverbs 13:24. He...
Religionam630theword.com

Why Ezra 7:10 Is a Verse Every Believer Should Know

We all have our favorite Bible verses. Sometimes our favorite verse changes over time in the context of where we are and what we are going through. Sometimes a favorite verse follows us through various circumstances, and some of us can’t pick a ‘favorite verse’ because there are so many to choose from! I seem to fall into the last category. Asking me what my favorite verse is can be like asking me what my favorite movie is. Are we talking Christmas movies? Westerns? Rom-Coms? Action-Adventure? 80’s movies? It’s difficult to even pick my favorite out of those genres, much less one, all-time favorite movie. I say all this to say that I have several verses that I would consider among my ‘favorites’, and Ezra 7:10 is one that I am always drawn back to for a lot of reasons.
Religionvcyamerica.org

Many prophecy students say that the Pope is the Antichrist

JD: A number of people who tend to think that the Pope will be the Antichrist. Your thoughts from a Biblical prospective?. DJ: Well Jimmy even going back to the reformers many thought the Pope is the Antichrist. But John says in I John that the Antichrist is someone who denies that Jesus is coming in the flesh but Roman Catholicism affirms Jesus did. And one reason people think the Pope will be the Antichrist is because of the harlot in Revelation 17. The Antichrist will be a political and military leader who will rise from obscurity. The little horn of Daniel 7 and He will revive the Roman Empire based on chapters 2 and 7 of Daniel.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Chooses a Planet to Spend His Vacation In

One very fine day, God called one of his angels and expressed his desire to go on vacation. The angel was delighted to hear the news and asked God how he could be of help. After discussing the matter with his angel for some time, God realized that he couldn't decide where to go for vacation. Indeed, there were endless options at his disposal, but it was very hard to choose one.
ReligionBelief.Net

20 Things God Can Not Do

“My covenant will I not break, nor alter the thing that is gone out of my lips” – Psalm 89:34. “He that spareth not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?” –
ReligionGreensburg Daily News

You are God’s masterpiece!

I was talking to my friend on the phone when leaving for work one morning and wasted 15 minutes looking for the phone I was on. Once I searched high and low all over the house 25 minutes for a certain pair of shorts that I just could not find. I had them on.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Accept God’s Will No Matter What

This column includes small doses of Rebbe Nachman’s wisdom, helping us to get through the week in a more spiritual way. “And do not rely on your own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5) Rebbe Nachman tells us an important foundational concept in Likutey Moharan II, 12: “When we follow our own reasoning...
Religionicr.org

Loving God's Word

“Thy word is very pure: therefore thy servant loveth it.” (Psalm 119:140) When asked to name the greatest commandment, Jesus cited Deuteronomy 6:5: “And thou shalt love the LORD thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might.” One who loves God must surely also love His Word. God has given the Scriptures of the Old and New Testaments as the primary means to know God.
ReligionMoberly Monitor-Index & Democrat

Pastor's Column: The Shalom of God

Jesus came to give us peace and hope in a world gone mad!. “These things I have spoken unto you, that in me you might have peace. In the world you shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33) Peace is elusive to...
ReligionDesiring God

Discovering God’s Global Mission

It seems to me that, whenever I focus my attention on God’s global purpose to announce the unsearchable riches of Christ to all the peoples of the world, God sends my way unexpected encouragements, as if to say to me, I’m in this, John! This is not marginal to your calling. I’m in this! Give yourself to this. I mean to bless this.
ReligionDaily Comet

By His Grace: Is our heart in right standing with Christ?

"Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.”
Religionevangelinetoday.com

Minister’s Corner: The cry of a desperate heart

In Mark’s account of the healing of a poor beggar named Bartimaeus, found in Mark 10:46-52, we find a man in desperate need, and desperate need calls for desperate measures. Bartimaeus, upon hearing Jesus was passing by, began to plead with Jesus to have mercy on him. Jesus, in His teaching in Luke 11 on the reluctant neighbor and again in Luke 18 on the parable of the widow and the judge,…
Religionlincolnjournalonline.com

The Pastor’s Corner

Thess 5:17 pray without ceasing; There is enough to pray for to cause the above scripture to come to pass in all our lives. We are encouraged to pray for a variety of needs: for healing (James 5:15); for freedom from temptation (Matt 26:41); for boldness to witness (Eph 6:18-19); for forgiveness of sins (Lk 11:4; Acts 8:22); for deliverance […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy