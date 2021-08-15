CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: The beauty of God's grace
“It is our privilege to know that we are saved.” I love these words by 19th-century preacher Dwight L. Moody because they emphasize assurance and peace of mind. When we search the Hebrew and Greek origins of the word “salvation,” we discover related concepts such as safety, welfare and wholeness. We cannot buy or work for our salvation because it is freely given. The beauty of grace, God’s undeserved love, underlies and makes our salvation possible. “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith – and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God” (Ephesians 2:8).www.postandcourier.com
Comments / 0