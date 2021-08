With 40 million people having their SSN exposed during the T-Mobile hack, it’s time to reconsider the usefulness of the Social Security number. It has been a tough week for news, with a series of negative headlines on everything from a COVID resurgence to Afghanistan. In what might have been a more prominent story, mobile phone carrier T-Mobile acknowledged that nearly 50 million customers had personal data stolen, with more than 40 million customers having their name, address and Social Security numbers among the pilfered data.