Winchester Mystery House All Hallows’ Eve starts Sept 10

The Winchester Mystery House has been around for nearly 100 years and is a must-see experience if you are in the San Jose area. New this year for the Halloween season is several options – including a family-friendly attraction! Beginning select nights September 10th through All Hallows Eve Night October 31st, you can experience an opportunity to explore the Winchester Mystery House in a whole new way. The Lost in the House Tour will take you on a theatrical paranormal investigation where you will be joined by an investigator as your tour guide.