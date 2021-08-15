Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Winchester Mystery House All Hallows’ Eve starts Sept 10

By Patrick O'Connor
socalthrills.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Winchester Mystery House has been around for nearly 100 years and is a must-see experience if you are in the San Jose area. New this year for the Halloween season is several options – including a family-friendly attraction! Beginning select nights September 10th through All Hallows Eve Night October 31st, you can experience an opportunity to explore the Winchester Mystery House in a whole new way. The Lost in the House Tour will take you on a theatrical paranormal investigation where you will be joined by an investigator as your tour guide.

socalthrills.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Jose, CA
Government
City
Winchester, CA
Local
California Government
San Jose, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Houdini
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Guide#Paranormal#The House Tour#Instagram A#The Winchester House#Attic Shooting Gallery#Mid Summer Scream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC News

Jesse Jackson and wife, Jacqueline, hospitalized with Covid-19

The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, were being treated at a Chicago hospital Saturday after being diagnosed with Covid-19, their representatives said in a statement. The Rainbow Push Coalition, a civil rights organization founded by Jackson, did not say why Jackson, 79 and Jacqueline, 77, had to...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy