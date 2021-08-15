Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia man killed in traffic accident on Silver Bluff Road on Sunday

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i28CC_0bScRfdG00
Aiken Standard file photo

A 35-year-old man from Grovetown, Georgia, died in a traffic accident Sunday on Silver Bluff Road near Aiken.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Marcus L. Collins.

He was driving a 1998 Ford Explorer.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blunt force injuries caused his death, according to the Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology analysis was pending at the time the Coroner’s Office issued its news release Sunday evening.

Based on a South Carolina Highway Patrol report, the wreck occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. near Anderson Pond Road, the SUV was the only vehicle involved and Collins wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The Ford Explorer, which was traveling westbound on Silver Bluff, ran off the right side of the road and the driver overcorrected, the Highway Patrol report stated.

Then the vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the road, partially overturned and struck a tree.

The Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.

Comments / 0

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
2K+
Followers
203
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken, SC
Crime & Safety
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Grovetown, GA
Grovetown, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
Aiken County, SC
Traffic
Aiken County, SC
Accidents
Aiken, SC
Accidents
City
Aiken, SC
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Bluff#Silver#The Coroner S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC News

Jesse Jackson and wife, Jacqueline, hospitalized with Covid-19

The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, were being treated at a Chicago hospital Saturday after being diagnosed with Covid-19, their representatives said in a statement. The Rainbow Push Coalition, a civil rights organization founded by Jackson, did not say why Jackson, 79 and Jacqueline, 77, had to...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy