Georgia man killed in traffic accident on Silver Bluff Road on Sunday

A 35-year-old man from Grovetown, Georgia, died in a traffic accident Sunday on Silver Bluff Road near Aiken.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Marcus L. Collins.

He was driving a 1998 Ford Explorer.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blunt force injuries caused his death, according to the Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology analysis was pending at the time the Coroner’s Office issued its news release Sunday evening.

Based on a South Carolina Highway Patrol report, the wreck occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. near Anderson Pond Road, the SUV was the only vehicle involved and Collins wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The Ford Explorer, which was traveling westbound on Silver Bluff, ran off the right side of the road and the driver overcorrected, the Highway Patrol report stated.

Then the vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the road, partially overturned and struck a tree.

The Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.