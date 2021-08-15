Celebration of life set Aug. 28 at Emporia’s Granada Theatre for Bobbie Agler, 80

A celebration of life for Bobbie Agler is coming Aug. 28 at the Emporia Granada Theatre. Agler died Friday at age 80 after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Born in 1941 in Walters, Oklahoma, Agler married Marcia Kay Young in 1961 in Winfield, two years before graduating from Kansas State Teachers College — now known as Emporia State University. Following graduation, he worked as a certified public accountant at Agler and Gaeddert for 35 years before retiring, and later he held chief financial officer positions at Birch Telecom and Emporia Motors before becoming a founding partner of ValuNet.