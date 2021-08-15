Cancel
Adesanya Hints He Has First 3 Moves Planned For Whittaker Rematch

By Kenny Lee
mmanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael Adesanya seems more than ready for Robert Whittaker and claims he already has moves planned in the fight to earn the win. UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya is expected to face #1-ranked middleweight contender Whittaker for his fourth title defence. Since joining the UFC, “The Last Stylebender” has become one of the most revered fighters in MMA after winning the belt and defending it three times already.

