Letter: Burying a ton — an exercise in metaphorical sarcasm

The single person is changing, morphing into a more confident and accepted member of the world. There's much less apologizing for being unpartnered and somewhat less self-searching to explain away the solo life. No more second-rate status in social situations, much less needing to explain showing up solo at social gatherings. The old feeling of being left out of the mainstream is gone; the way things are going, the singleton IS the mainstream! Half of all marriages split apart, fewer people are getting married and each new generation seems to care less for ceremony of any kind! Asked much less often about the reason for their unmarried status, the young'uns have other priorities and goals for their lives. Love and security seem to slip away too easily, they observe, so they'll take their pleasure where they find it. Now. Without strings. And gone is the "swinging single" epithet. The new generations have brought new ways of looking at life; the long term is obsolete. And, rather than chastise, their elders find themselves adopting their viewpoint. It's more practical, easier to manage and best of all, one's individuality doesn't have to be surrendered in the name of love. Yes, it's all shifting in favor of the singleton. The civil partnership is edging out formal marriage in many countries; couples may be together, but they keep their names and their bank accounts -- and their personhood. There is still a yen to couple, to love and to be loved, but now it's taken a different tone. There's much more awareness of -- and insistence on -- one's personhood, the thing that sets them apart and makes them one of a kind. Yes, loving couples still very much want to commit to each other. But not in marriage vows.