The annual Save the O's 5K will be in person this year on Saturday, Aug. 21, but it will also include a virtual option. The fundraiser is held in honor of Lori Johnson, who died of ovarian cancer in 2006 at the age of 41. She was married to John Johnson, one of the organizers of the event. The Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation works with Johnson each year to put together the event and raise money for ovarian cancer research.