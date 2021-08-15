Gilbert still seeking feel for offspeed pitches
SEATTLE -- Slowly but surely, the growing pains of a young pitcher finding his way and navigating through big league lineups has begun to catch up with Logan Gilbert. Seattle’s 24-year-old right-hander struggled to find the feel of his secondary pitches in Sunday’s series finale against the Blue Jays, relied heavily on his fastball and was hit hard, given his predictability. Gilbert allowed five runs for the first time since 2019, when he was in Double-A, and the Mariners dropped the finale against the Blue Jays, 8-3, at T-Mobile Park.www.mlb.com
