Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Gilbert still seeking feel for offspeed pitches

MLB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE -- Slowly but surely, the growing pains of a young pitcher finding his way and navigating through big league lineups has begun to catch up with Logan Gilbert. Seattle’s 24-year-old right-hander struggled to find the feel of his secondary pitches in Sunday’s series finale against the Blue Jays, relied heavily on his fastball and was hit hard, given his predictability. Gilbert allowed five runs for the first time since 2019, when he was in Double-A, and the Mariners dropped the finale against the Blue Jays, 8-3, at T-Mobile Park.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Teoscar Hernández
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Corey Dickerson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Yankees#Seattle#The Blue Jays#Double A#The Red Sox#Minors#The White Sox#Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBMLB

Toro-Graveman deal pays off for both teams

HOUSTON -- Abraham Toro had been living out of a suitcase until Thursday night, with a few quick visits to retail clothing stores on various Mariners road trips simply to hold him over until he could return to his Houston apartment and gather his belongings. Such is the fast-paced life...
MLBMLB

Difficult stretch ahead for Mariners after loss

HOUSTON -- The Mariners have maintained a one-day-at-a-time approach for most of this season, and that attitude has pushed them to the edge of a postseason spot. Yet as the schedule winds down to October and the magnitude of each game grows, it’s impossible not to recognize that this weekend’s series against the first-place Astros carried far more weight than any against the division rival in at least three years.
MLBMLB

Gilbert, Mariners dealt another tough loss

HOUSTON -- The Mariners have maintained a one-day-at-a-time approach for most of this season, and that attitude has pushed them to the edge of a postseason spot. Yet as the schedule winds down to October and the magnitude of each game grows, it’s impossible not to recognize that this weekend’s series against the first-place Astros carried far more weight than any against the division rival in at least three years.
MLBMLB

Wong scores from 3rd on ... a foul popup?

MILWAUKEE -- Kolten Wong saw an opening and he took it, stealing a run and giving the Brewers a jolt of energy in Saturday’s 9-6 win over the Nationals. In one of the Brewers’ best instances of heads-up baserunning all season, Wong managed to score from third base on a foul popup in front of the Brewers’ dugout. The Nationals challenged a close play at the plate and lost, and the Brewers proceeded to make it a three-run fifth inning that brought the American Family Field crowd to life.
MLBMLB

Mets' frustration reaches surface in LA

LOS ANGELES -- Jeff McNeil tossed his bat over his shoulder as he slammed down his fist, disgusted by umpire Nestor Ceja’s call. With the potential tying runs in scoring position in the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Ceja had rung up McNeil on a pitch that appeared an inch or two off the plate inside. McNeil was livid, screaming multiple times as he stalked back to the dugout.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: How The Voit Vs. Rizzo Clash Disappears In The Offseason

The Yankees have the luxury to have two high-quality first basemen in Anthony Rizzo and Luke Voit. In the offseason, that won’t last long. The Yankees will ride out the 2021 season, juggling at-bats between Luke Voit and Anthony Rizzo while counting their blessings. Everything changes, however, when the offseason...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Blake Parker: Still pitching well

Parker logged two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and striking out one in Monday's 9-3 win over Cleveland. Over his last 13.2 innings, Parker has yielded two runs on 10 hits and five walks. While his strikeout numbers aren't anything special, he's been an effective reliever for Cleveland. He has a 2.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB across 23 innings while adding a win and a hold in a low-leverage role.
MLBwiproud.com

Miguel Cabrera still seeks 500th homer as Tigers host Indians

Every Miguel Cabrera at-bat was greeted with great anticipation on Friday night. Cabrera couldn’t give the home crowd what it wanted but the Detroit Tigers designated hitter will give it another try on Saturday. Cabrera remained at 499 career home runs after going 0-for-4 against Cleveland on Friday. The teams...
MLBSanta Cruz Sentinel

Felton native Tyler Gilbert feeling at home in big leagues

SAN FRANCISCO — Felton native Tyler Gilbert attended San Francisco Giants games often during his childhood. His aunt, longtime Giants employee Cindy Hernandez, would hook her family up with tickets for club level seating, a cherished spot in the picturesque stadium. Gilbert remembers he often relocated to the bleachers in...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's Josh Harrison 'still pretty sore' after being hit on hand with a pitch

CLEVELAND - A’s manager Bob Melvin said utility player Josh Harrison was feeling “better” but “still pretty sore” Wednesday after being hit by a pitch on the right hand the night before. Harrison was not in the lineup for Wednesday’s game at Cleveland. He was struck on the hand by...
MLBDaily Tribune

'Lefty Joe' is 81 years old and he's still pitching. Not softball. Hardball.

Joe Zich doesn't have one secret to staying on a baseball diamond at age 81. He has several, and he'll tell you all about them. It's the running two to three times a week, the stretching regimen, the tossing to a backstop two to three times a week with a rubber ball he bought from Dunham's Sports. He'll tell you all about the mechanics he uses on the mound, skills that have enabled him to keep pitching after all these years.
MLBchatsports.com

Arizona's Tyler Gilbert Pitches No-Hitter In First MLB Start

Arizona's Tyler Gilbert pitched a no-hitter last night in his first career start, beating the Padres 7-0. It was also his first complete game at any professional level. Gilbert, a 27-year-old lefty, made his major league debut 11 days ago, on August 3, after six years in the minors, and pitched in relief three times (3.2 innings) before his start against San Diego. The last pitcher to toss a no-hitter in his first career start was Bobo Holloman in 1953. (List of rookie no-hitters.)
MLBpitcherlist.com

Gilbert Great

If you haven’t heard, Tyler Gilbert, in the first MLB start of his career, tossed a no-hitter against the Padres, featuring a full line of 9.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 Hits, 3 BBs, 5 Ks – 9 Whiffs, 23% CSW, 102 pitches. That’s baseball for you. Sadly, I don’t believe...
MLBCBS Sports

AL Cy Young watch: Gerrit Cole and Lance Lynn headline current field of contenders

The 2021 Major League Baseball season, thankfully a full 162 games, ends six weeks from this coming Sunday. That means we're getting toward the end of the so-called "dog days of August" and moving more into homestretch territory. The most important races obviously involve teams shooting for playoff spots, but tracking individual races is fun as well. Last week, we broke down the NL Cy Young race. Here in this space, let's look at the race for the AL Cy Young, which appears to be a possibility for a good number of hurlers.
MLBMLB

How Braves' bats have thrived without Acuña

It was easy to write off the Braves when National League MVP candidate Ronald Acuña Jr. tore the ACL in his right knee on July 10. Atlanta was a .500 team even with Acuña, one of the most dynamic players in the game. But somehow, the Braves’ offense has gotten better since Acuña’s injury.
MLBMiami Herald

Kaprielian expected to start for Oakland against San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (78-43, first in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (69-53, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (10-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (6-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics +101, Giants -119; over/under is 8...
MLBYardbarker

Grichuk Gets Revenge, Ryu Dazzles in Blue Jays' Bounce-Back Win

Before the game began, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo had a conversation with Randal Grichuk. "Randal is one of those guys that's a slow starter and then finishes strong," Montoyo said. "So this year has been kind of the reverse. He had a strong start and now he's struggling a bit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy