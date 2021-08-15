Gilbert still seeking feel for offspeed pitches

Joe Zich doesn't have one secret to staying on a baseball diamond at age 81. He has several, and he'll tell you all about them. It's the running two to three times a week, the stretching regimen, the tossing to a backstop two to three times a week with a rubber ball he bought from Dunham's Sports. He'll tell you all about the mechanics he uses on the mound, skills that have enabled him to keep pitching after all these years.