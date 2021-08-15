Letter to the editor: What are you doing to ‘mitigate’ and ‘adapt’ to climate change?
We are members of the Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee, but we are writing in our individual capacities as Edmonds residents. Edmond’s Climate Action Plan update, under development in 2021, will help guide the City to achieve its climate goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 through strategies and projects to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions generated by the City, residents, and businesses. Reduction of emissions is called “mitigation.”myedmondsnews.com
