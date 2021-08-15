Countdown to Kickoff: Previewing the Northwest quarterbacks

Braden Wright is back to lead the Bearcats for the third straight season, but this time, it will be different under center for the Northwest Missouri State junior.

“We’re so far ahead of where we were a year ago,” Northwest head coach Rich Wright said.

After nearly two years, Northwest’s offense will officially debut under offensive coordinator Todd Sturdy, who took over the position in January 2020.

“There are a lot of things that were difficult because of the COVID year for our offense, it’s been a godsend because those guys have had 365 days to immerse themselves into the offense,” Rich Wright said. “We are aeons ahead of where we would have been had we had to play a season last fall.”

Sturdy, who is also the quarterbacks coach, has been hands-on in the offseason, particularly with Braden Wright’s improvement in the pocket — something Rich Wright can’t wait to showcase.

“I think what you’re going to see so so with Todd’s offense, one of the things he’s always trying to provide the quarterback with is answers. Braden’s understanding of where those answers are, be it adding people into protection so he feels comfortable, be it understanding where to go with the ball if there’s a particular blitz — he’s just evolved,” Rich Wright said.

From Elkorn, Nebraska, standing at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Wright was a second-team All-MIAA selection in 2019.

He threw for 2,520 yards and 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions, adding 753 yards on the ground with 12 more touchdowns.

Also a part of the dynamic quarterback room for his second season is sophomore Mike Hohensee. In 2019, he saw action in 11 games, finishing 12-for-15 for 182 yards.

Now with a handful of freshmen in the mix, Braden Wright said he and Hohensee are guiding the group.

“We’re breaking in the freshmen right now getting them to open up a little bit,” Braden Wright said. “Mike and I are kind of the older guys in the room, but we just have fun, we get our work done. It’s a fun room to be in.”

The 2019 season marked the first time Rich Wright had a returning quarterback with Braden leading the team.

Now for Braden’s third season under Sturdy, who has coached football at the FBS, FCS and NAIA levels for 28 years, Rich Wright believes his returning starting quarterback is in good hands.

“One of the subtle things if you watch in practice is — before when Braden would drop back, if he got pressure he was gone, either out one way or out the other,” Rich Wright said. “Just watch him move around in the pocket. Watch him step up and slide out. That’s a more mature quarterback. That’s what you watch the NFL quarterbacks do and that’s why Todd so good at what he does.”

1:47

Updated 8 min ago

1:13

Updated 21 min ago

0:39