Just for Laughs

The Bonin sisters, from Myrtle Beach, enjoyed a fun moment during the Sadie Hawkins dance at Lapwai High School in October 1968. The sisters are, from left, Barb (Bonin) Heimgartner, Debby (Bonin) LeBlanc and Brenda (Bonin) Armstrong. LeBlanc, of Clarkston, submitted this photo and writes at the time of the photo, she was a senior at Lapwai High School that year while Barb was a junior and Brenda was a freshman. Barb now lives in Juliaetta and Brenda lives in Kellogg. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.