Madison, WI

State health officials recommend mandatory masks for back-to-school

By Jill Carlson (jillcarlson.org)
101 WIXX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, WI (WSAU-Wisconsin Radio Network) – Many school districts across Wisconsin are still in the process of deciding on mask policies, for when classes start this fall. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer with the state Department of Health Services, says the masking recommendation from public health authorities is clear: “our recommendation and that of CDC, and most state public health departments and local health departments, are for masks to be not optional but required for all schools, students and staff when we go back to school.”

Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Public Healthchattanoogabystander.com

Dying Covid patients asking for vaccine and refund on Riverbend tokens

As hospital ICUs reach max capacity, mostly with unvaccinated Covid-19 patients, many doctors and nurses are reporting patients are asking if they can get the vaccine and a refund on previously purchased Riverbend tokens that were never spent due to a two year cancellation of the festival, only to be told it’s too late.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

RI: Health-care workers who aren't vaccinated will be blocked from entering facilities

PROVIDENCE — Volunteers, interns and employees of state-licensed healthcare facilities and providers “must receive their final dose of COVID-19 vaccine by October 1” or face financial penalties “and/or suspension/revocation of their license,” the Rhode Island Department of Health announced on Wednesday. The only exceptions, the department said, would be to...
Nolan County, TXSweetwater Reporter

Health Department Encourages Continued Safeguards Against COVID-19

The Sweetwater Nolan County Health Department would like to encourage the citizens of Nolan County and the surrounding areas to continue to practice safety precautions against Covid 19. We have seen a spike in numbers again and though rare, some of these cases are fully vaccinated and some are reinfections....
Public Healthprovidencejournal.com

RI health experts concerned about trend in RI COVID hospitalizations

Public health experts are increasingly concerned that Rhode Island COVID hospitalizations are primed to keep climbing over the next month despite the state's relatively high vaccination rate. On Thursday a group of doctors and epidemiologists with the state Health Department's Infectious Disease and Epidemiology Advisory Committee met on Zoom to...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MyNorthwest

CDC: How COVID-19 vaccines work

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explain how the COVID-19 vaccines work in your body:. mRNA vaccines contain material from the virus that causes COVID-19 that gives our cells instructions for how to make a harmless protein that is unique to the virus. After our cells make copies of the protein, they destroy the genetic material from the vaccine. Our bodies recognize that the protein should not be there and build T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocytes that will remember how to fight the virus that causes COVID-19 if we are infected in the future.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Massachusetts must order all health care personnel to get the vaccine

Maryland became the latest state Wednesday to require health care workers statewide — all personnel at nursing homes, hospitals, and other health care congregate facilities — to get the coronavirus vaccine. It joins California, Maine, Rhode Island, New York, and others in a growing list of states that are recognizing that workers who interact with vulnerable patients must be subject to a vaccine mandate.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

53 New Cases Reported Today

Fifty-three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the county today. The total number of residents who have tested positive for the virus now stands at 6,341. Five new hospitalizations were also reported, including one person in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 80s.
Educationkqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR MANDATES VACCINATION FOR HEALTH CARE, EDUCATION WORKERS

On Thursday, Governor Kate Brown announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers and education workers in Oregon. Brown said health care workers will no longer have a testing alternative. They will be required to be fully vaccinated by October 18th, or six weeks after full Food and Drug Administration approval, whichever is later. In addition, all teachers, educators, support staff and volunteers in K-12 schools will be required to be fully vaccinated by the same time.
Larimer County, COPosted by
northfortynews

Larimer County Health Officials Strongly Recommend Residents Wear Masks in Indoor Settings as COVID-19 Increases

Due to the rapidly increasing threat of the Delta variant, primarily among unvaccinated people, Larimer County Health officials are calling on unvaccinated residents to make the decision to get vaccinated without delay. Additionally, officials are strongly recommending that all community members, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, wear masks in public indoor settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Media, PAGettysburg Times

Wolf decrees vaccine mandatory for state health workers

Gov. Tom Wolf handed down a decree Tuesday that commonwealth employees in state health care facilities and high-risk congregate care facilities will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 7, according to a release from Commonwealth Media Services, Department of General Services. Individuals who are not vaccinated...
Ingham County, MIWLNS

Vaccine hesitancy affecting back to school shots, worry health officials

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With most students back in the classroom in just a few weeks, there’s a growing concern about children not getting vaccinated- and we’re not just talking about COVID-19. Health officials say it’s a disturbing trend statistics show “routine vaccinations” have fallen below 70% in children state-wide causing fear that some of the diseases we’ve been able to “curb”, like chicken pox and measles might be able to make a strong come back.

