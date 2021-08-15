Q&A: UNC assistant athletic director for compliance discusses the future of NIL
Since the implementation of the new name, image and likeness permissions on June 30, NCAA compliance officers across the country are taking on new responsibilities. Nate Wood, who serves as the assistant athletic director for compliance at UNC, has experienced these changes first-hand. The Daily Tar Heel sat down with Wood to ask how his daily responsibilities have changed amid the new NIL permissions.www.dailytarheel.com
Comments / 0