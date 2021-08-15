Movement Athletics in Pasco empowers women through self-defense and finding their voice
PASCO, WA - Movement Athletics, a gym in Pasco, provides classes including ninja camp for children, karate, workout classes for seniors and especially women's self defense classes. Over the course of 90 minute classes for 6 weeks, local women (both in person and online) learned techniques on fighting off an attacker, being aware of your surroundings, and how to use your voice to protect yourself.www.nbcrightnow.com
Comments / 0