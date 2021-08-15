Our view: We don't need another week of Cuomo at helm
In a manner typical of his condescending and ego-driven style of governing, Andrew Cuomo put a timetable on when he would step down from office in disgrace. In his resignation speech delivered Tuesday, the current governor announced he would walk away from the job in 14 days. He said he needed to stick around for a while so his successor, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, could have an orderly transition into the highest state government office.auburnpub.com
