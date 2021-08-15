Brad Molloy: New York's unique political landscape

“Time alone reveals the just man; but one can discern a bad man in a single day.”. My friends I had a whole column prepared today to talk about how I think I've found a way to not only fix the energy crisis but also clean the environment at the same time. Unfortunately, this monumental discovery will have to be put on the back burner because first, we have to acknowledge the elephant (or rather the donkey) in the room. Our governor, Andrew Cuomo, only has a little more than a week left in office because he is resigning due to allegations of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment.