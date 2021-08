Rasmussen will open Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. With Ryan Yarbrough (undisclosed) landing on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Josh Fleming's outing is expected to be moved up to Wednesday. That leaves Rasmussen to take the ball for Thursday's series finale. The right-hander hasn't pitched more than three innings this season, though he's worked multiple frames in each of his last seven outings. With that in mind, the Rays will likely try to get him through the third inning Thursday, but the 26-year-old is almost certain to not qualify for the win.