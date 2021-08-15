Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

7 Reasons You Are Lucky To Live in Minnesota!

By Shel B
Posted by 
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Home of 10,000 Lakes. The North Star State. The state of Hockey. We've got it all!. READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest. Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

y105fm.com

Comments / 1

Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census#American Community Survey#Average Life Expectancy#North Star#County Health Rankings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

How Do You Feel About Minnesota Taking Afghan Refugees?

As we watch the events that are happening far away from home, it's hard to think about the innocent families and children that are caught in the middle of government and political business. Not that we don't have our own issues, (Boy do we ever!) but the humanitarian in all of us can feel the pain, fear and helplessness that our fellow humans experience. If these things were happening in our country, I would hope we would be able to count on other human beings in different areas of the world to help us out.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

If You’re Flying Out of Minnesota This Fall, Don’t Forget to Pack Your Mask

If you're heading home for the holidays this year and are flying out of Minnesota, you'll want to be sure and pack your mask. Actually, come to think of it, you probably DON'T want to pack your mask if you're flying out of Rochester International Airport (RST) or the Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport (MSP) or any other Minnesota airport this fall, because you'll still be required to WEAR a mask.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

25 Ridiculous Myths About Minnesota That People in Other States Believe

My mouth hung open the other day when someone visiting Rochester asked me if I eat SPAM every day. They were looking for a few cooking tips (which I am NOT the person to come to for that!) but I actually didn't even know how to respond. SPAM is made just 30 minutes from here but it is NEVER on the menu at my house. I have tasted it but I'm pretty sure it is a myth that we all love it and eat it every day. And, that's just one of the many myths people seem to have about the great state of Minnesota.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Extremely Emotional Letter by Minnesota Bakery Will Make You Cry

You've probably noticed that there are some huge staff and supply shortages in Minnesota right now. Multiple restaurants in Rochester have been closing early or not even open several days of the week and have signs posted on their doors. Unfortunately, people are showing their true selves and Minnesota Nice has seemed to fade away a bit and one bakery in our state has had enough.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

CBSN Minnesota Special: Living With Memory Loss

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO’s Liz Collin shares the latest in the journey of retired Stillwater doctor Paul Quinn as he navigates Alzheimer’s with help from his family. Collin also speaks with an expert from the Alzheimer’s Association about early signs of memory loss and how to have some of the tough conversations with a loved one suffering from memory loss. If you want to donate or learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association: visit alz.org or call their 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900. Watch the entire CBSN Minnesota special in the video above. You can also look back at all of our reporting with Paul Quinn here.   More On WCCO.com: Sheriff: Body Found In Isanti Co. Believed To Be Amanda Vangrinsven 'They're Not Happy With The Job': Minnesota Police Chiefs Speak Out On Staffing Issues ‘I Thought Patients Would Be Breaking Down My Door’: Effective COVID Treatment Is Available In Minnesota Natalia Benjamin Named Minnesota’s First Latinx Teacher Of The Year
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Minnesota Minimum Wager Earners Will Get a 2.5% Raise Next Year

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The minimum wage in Minnesota will be increased by 2.5 percent at the end of the year. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry has announced the inflationary adjustment will raise the current large-employer minimum wage by 25 cents to $10.33 per hour on January 1. The minimum wage covering small employers, youth and training wages, along with summer work travel exchange visitor programs will go up 21 cents per hour to $8.42.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Delicious Grapes at Minnesota Winery Can Get Crushed By Your Two Feet

Have you ever scrolled through Facebook and found the ONE EVENT that you've been waiting for so you can finally cross it off your bucket list? Ever since I was little, I've wanted to stomp grapes at a vineyard thanks to an episode of "I Love Lucy". If that's been on your dream list, I've got some good news because that vineyard event is happening near Rochester, Minnesota in September.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

The Only Unpaved MN State Highway is Right Here in Southeast Minnesota

A little over 30 miles northeast of Rochester, you'll find the only unpaved state highway in Minnesota. And that unpaved stretch is about to get even longer. One of the bonuses of living here in greater Minnesota (or 'outstate' if you're not from around here) is the fact that we don't have to deal with all the trappings that come with living in a major metropolitan area, like the Twin Cities.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Need a Hero? Minnesota Restaurant Has Superheroes Delivering Food

Last year I hung out in Minneapolis quite a bit and on one of my adventures, I was on the hunt for an amazing pizza spot cause I was HANGRY! I wish my kids were with me because I found this amazing pizza place that had superhero costumes on display and they even delivered pizza in superhero costumes. What's really cool about Galactic Pizza though is that they are all about making pizza but also saving the world...one slice of pizza at a time.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

MN State Fair Youth Scholarship Winners From Our Area

The Minnesota State Fair Scholarship program funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation began in 1994. Each year 20 scholarships valued at $1000 are awarded to deserving rural students from Minnesota. Since the scholarship program began more than $500,000 has been awarded to deserving students. The scholarships are base on students "leadership and achievement in youth livestock programs, as well as their involvement in the local community."
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 1

Community Policy