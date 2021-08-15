Cancel
Personal Finance

Making digital payments secure and sustainable

By AJAY BHALLA FOR MASTERCARD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe invention of the magnetic stripe in the early 1960s was a landmark moment, laying the foundation for the modern payment card. Fast forward 50 years, and payments technology has come a long way as we’ve looked to deliver smarter, more secure experiences that are also sustainable. From the introduction of the EMV chip and PIN, to mobile payments, digital wallets, and contactless, innovation has driven a new era in the way we interact and transact. But building trust in that evolving digital payments ecosystem hinges on innovating responsibly.

