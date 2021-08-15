Making digital payments secure and sustainable

While the concept of Zero Trust security has been around for over a decade, it’s more recently started to gain traction in the face of widespread remote work, BYOD policies, and decentralized IT networks. In the last few years, big-name companies like Google and Amazon Web Services implemented a Zero Trust model, and more businesses are following suit, paving the way for Zero Trust to become a business standard and demonstrating its necessity in digital workspaces. In this article, we’ll cover the basics of Zero Trust, how the rise of the digital workspace spurred its growth, why it’s well-suited to remote and hybrid work environments, and how to implement it in your organization.