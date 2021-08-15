Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

HBO Max to fix and relaunch its buggy app for Apple TV in coming months

By Usman Hussain
ithinkdiff.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter various issues were reported by users about the current HBO Max app on Apple TV, an HBO executive has promised that the company will build a new app from the “ground up to match the needs of the current service.”. The HBO Max app for Apple TV will be...

www.ithinkdiff.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Apps#Roku Tv#Connected Tv#Apple Tv Warnermedia#Apple Tv Channels#Tvos#Hbo Go
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Smart TV
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

It’s been a while since the last good sci-fi thriller, hasn’t it?. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is probably the most recent example of a bona fide mind-bender, so it’s no surprise that Nolan’s sister-in-law and Westworld co-creator, Lisa Joy, should be the one to re-ignite the synapses in our moviegoing brains with Reminiscence, a time-hopping adventure in the vein of Inception.
Personal FinanceCNET

Get cash back on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more with these credit cards

With the massive number of choices in streaming today, and more seemingly appearing all the time, the monthly costs can really add up. Netflix, which is basically table stakes these days, costs $14 every month for the most popular tier. If you want the shows and new movies on HBO Max, you'll shell out $15 every month. If you have kids (or like Marvel or Star Wars) then Disney Plus is basically a must-have at $8 per month. Hulu is a bargain but it still isn't free at $6 a month. And if you happen to want live TV, for sports and news, you'll shell out another $35 to $65 or more every month for the Sling TVs and YouTube TVs of the world.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘The Suicide Squad’ HBO Max Weekend Viewership Off 26% From ‘Mortal Kombat’ In Samba TV U.S. Households

EXCLUSIVE: Third-party streaming analytics company Samba TV has weighed in on the weekend viewership of Warner Bros’ The Suicide Squad on HBO Max, saying that 2.8 million U.S. households tuned in over the film’s Friday-Sunday frame. That number among movies on HBO Max marks the highest weekend ever for a DC property, well ahead of Justice League: The Snyder Cut (1.8M households over four days) and the Christmas weekend of Wonder Woman 1984 (2.2M). But it’s not the highest the streaming service has seen for a day-and-date theatrical movie as monitored by Samba; that crown still belongs to the R-rated New Line title Mortal...
TechnologyThe Windows Club

Fix HBO Max not working with VPN on laptop

If you are facing issues while streaming HBO Max, HBO Now or HBO GO content through a VPN, then this guide will help you. HBO is now a popular streaming platform that offers a great range of content in series and movies categories. The subscriptions are increasing with every passing month. If you are traveling or residing in a country where HBO is not available, you can stream the content using a VPN. There are some users who are not able to stream content using VPN. Let’s see how we can bypass the restrictions and stream the content on HBO.
Cell PhonesComicBook

HBO Execs Confirm Plans to Fix HBO Max App With Whole New Experience

One tweet format nearly guaranteed to get you to go viral online these days is making a joke at the expense of the HBO Max app. Though not every version of the streamer across devices is a tire fire, many of them are, and the people at HBO Max know it all very well. In a major write-up from Vulture's Buffering comes details about how they're handling the troubles internally and their big plans for an all-new HBO Max app that's in the works and will hopefully fix the issues. As the outlet notes, the HBO Max app on Apple TV had major problems with fast forwarding/rewinding with Roku users also having their own fair share of glitches, but help is on the way.
Cell PhonesVulture

Inside HBO Max’s Scramble to Fix Its Glitchy App

HBO Max execs have had plenty of reasons to celebrate this summer, from an impressive showing in the Emmy nominations and rapid subscriber growth to its first-ever expansion into countries outside the United States. But much as the glitzy exterior at The White Lotus hides some ugly truths, the platform’s strong overall performance has masked a major issue: For a not-insignificant number of customers, actually using the Max app over the past few months has become an experience scarier than a Tony Soprano nightmare. The good news, Buffering has learned, is that a major fix is in the works.
Cell Phonesthestreamable.com

HBO Max Promises New App Within Months in Response to Numerous Online Complaints

If you have been unhappy with the performance of the HBO Max app, you aren’t alone. Many subscribers have posted on social media, sharing their inconveniences, based on their experiences while using the app on multiple devices. For all of those who have complained, there’s good news: a new and improved HBO Max app is officially in the works and will be available on some platforms before the end of 2021.
Cell PhonesTechHive

Had it up to here with the HBO Max app? A new one is on the way

Freezes, crashes, glitchy subtitles, stubborn fast-forward and rewind controls: Those are just some of the troubles that streamers have reported with the HBO Max app across a variety of platforms, and patience has been wearing thin. Well, good news: An all-new version of the HBO Max—one that promises to squash...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max knows its app is a mess

"They’re well aware of the issues plaguing the user experience and have been scrambling to fix things," explains Josef Adalian. "The biggest problems with the Apple interface were addressed within weeks, and a company source tells me the remaining errors should be corrected within days. As for Roku users, the company put out a statement at the end of July admitting the 'experience on Roku devices isn’t at the quality level we want and our users expect' and promising the platform was 'hard at work on resolving these issues.' Fixing the problems is taking time, however, and a senior WarnerMedia exec tells me the social-media commentary surrounding the Max app’s summer snafus has been 'super painful' to take in. He also admits that, in this case at least, it’s not just a matter of People Whining on Twitter. 'We see the crash logs,' he says. 'We’re not blind to it.'" Adalian adds that went wrong "is that the current app wasn’t built from scratch the way Netflix or Hulu were brought to life. Instead, Max has been running on a retrofitted version of the old HBO Go and HBO Now services. While those were both solid applications, they were designed for a very different product. According to the WarnerMedia exec, the main concern of the engineers then was making sure everything didn’t crash when hundreds of thousands of people simultaneously streamed Game of Thrones on a Sunday night."
TV SeriesAdWeek

Adweek Podcast: HBO Max–14 Months Later

HBO Max debuted on May 27, 2020 as a relatively late entrant in a crowded streaming landscape. However, over it’s first 14 months, it has proven itself to be worthy of the $14.99 per month it charges users (or $9.99 for the ad supported tier).
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime Video This Weekend

There’s a lot of great content coming to all the major streaming services this weekend. Netflix is offering up a bunch of must-see original titles, while Disney Plus delivers the season finale of one of its hit TV series and Amazon Prime Video premieres the second run of one of its own. Scroll down for the full list of everything hitting streaming this weekend, but first, let’s point out a few of the highlights.
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

The Best Anime To Watch On HBO Max

Over the years anime has become far easier to access with most series launching globally to streaming services on their day of airing. Thanks to this, pretty much every streaming service has a library of anime for users to browse and HBO Max is no exception. Boasting a partnership with...
Businessmediarunsearch.co.uk

HBO Max is bad — and the company knows it

He’s up! HBO Max heard you (and everyone else) complain on Twitter about “It looks like the app was created as if they were mad at you for using it.‘, answering the question ‘What would it be like if app developers hated customers? They know that the service always crashes when trying to speed up 15 seconds or that their computational recommendations are almost non-existent. They heard you. And what do you know? You hurt HBO Max’s feelings, okay?
TV & VideosPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to cancel HBO Max

Need to know how to cancel HBO Max? Although, it's our top choice among the best streaming services, HBO Max it isn't cheap and the subscription cost may not fit in your budget. In that case, you may be wondering how to end your subscription. Cancelling HBO Max is a...
Electronicsithinkdiff.com

Apple to launch its Apple TV, HomePod and FaceTime combo hub by 2023

Apple is still working on its combo Apple TV, HomePod, and FaceTime device and plans to launch it in 2023. Whether this do-it-all product will be better than the sum of its parts is unknown, but the company is aware of the fact that it does not have a strong living room hardware strategy and needs to up its game.
TV & VideosIGN

HBO Max May Be Coming to India

After a successful launch in the US, Warner Bros. could be planning to launch HBO Max in India. According to a job listing posted on LinkedIn, HBO Max is hiring for Head of Content in India. The description of the Head of Content role reads, “Define and implement the strategy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy