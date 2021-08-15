Cancel
Milton, TN

James “Jim” Edward McKee

Murfreesboro Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames “Jim” Edward McKee, age 73, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on August 13, 2021. He lived his whole life on his family farm in Milton, TN. He was a member of Hopewell Presbyterian Church at Milton. He attended elementary school at Milton and Lascassas and graduated from Central High in Murfreesboro. He was a veteran of the US Army where he served much of his time in Germany. He was a truck owner/operator, independent trucker, and finished his career as a dispatcher.

