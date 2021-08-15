The Governing Style Of Ashraf Ghani, The Departing Afghan President

People seeking to leave Afghanistan include a man we'll refer to as Khan (ph). He worked as an interpreter for U.S. troops in the mid-2000s and with aid agencies more recently. He lives in Kandahar, which is the major city in southern Afghanistan. He's been seeking a visa to the United States ever since 2014. He finally received a preliminary approval, but was summoned for an interview at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul - an interview in July of this year. We now know that scheduled interview was in one of the last moments of normal life in Kabul. A COVID outbreak in the U.S. Embassy delayed the interview. It was rescheduled for August 11, last week.