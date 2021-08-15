Provide your input for the Green Belt Master Plan
GREEN RIVER — The Green River Greenbelt Task Force and the City of Green River are in the process of updating the Green River Greenbelt Master Plan. The current plan was developed in 1990 and has proved to be a visionary document. After 30 years, the master plan remains relevant but requires an update based on new needs, opportunities, and desires of the community — residents of the City of Green River and most of Sweetwater County.www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0