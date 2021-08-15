Cancel
How to become a titan in Roblox Titanage

By Kuldeep Thapa
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the central focus of Roblox Titange is to battle the titans and slay them, players can also turn themselves into titans for an easier time on the battlefield. The titan shifting mechanic can be game-changing and pivotal in your progress in the game. It gives a massive boost to your overall capabilities and grants additional skills. Even though battling against titans as a regular slayer can be a daunting task, this becomes significantly easier once you turn into a titan.

