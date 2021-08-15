Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants vs. Jets: Snaps and stats from the first preseason game

By Big Blue View
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first game of the New York Giants 2021 season is in the books. Unfortunately it’s going into the books as a disappointing loss the New York Jets, but this is preseason and while winning is nice, it isn’t the goal of most teams. It’s important to remember that the Peyton Manning Colts rarely won in the preseason, while the 0-16 Lions finished 4-0 in the preseason. For most teams, the preseason is about evaluating the roster, testing the team in real game situations, working on the fundamentals of their scheme, and getting the players used to playing against players who aren’t their teammates.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Lions#American Football#The New York Giants#The Peyton Manning Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLgiants.com

Instant Analysis: Takeaways from Giants vs. Jets

AT A GLANCE: After they got a sneak peek at Wednesday's Fan Fest, Giants supporters saw their team play at MetLife Stadium in person for the first time since Dec. 29, 2019. Big Blue opened the 2021 preseason against the New York Jets, and although there was some late excitement, the Giants fell 12-7 in the first tune-up of the year.
NFLgiants.com

New York Giants vs. New York Jets: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream Preseason Week 1

The Giants host the cross-town New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in the team's preseason opener. This game marks the beginning of Head Coach Joe Judge's second season with Big Blue. Judge and the Giants ended 2020 with a 6-10 record, which was good enough for a second place finish in the NFC East. Saturday night's contest will be the first preseason action for the Giants in nearly two years, as New York defeated the New England Patriots in Foxborough, 31-29, on August 29th, 2019.
NFLNew York Post

Three pressing Giants’ issues to watch in exhibition game vs. Jets

Here are three Giants’ issues to watch in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Jets. It will be Saquon Barkley (when he’s ready to roll) and then Devontae Booker as the 1-2 (heavy accent on the 1) punch at running back. Who comes next? Corey Clement, the former Eagles runner, has had a fine camp thus far. Can he push Booker for the backup role? Will re-signed veteran Alfred Morris stick around? Will rookie Gary Brightwell? There will be plenty of rushing attempts in these games to find out.
NFLchatsports.com

Jets vs. Giants: NFL Preseason Week 1 Preview, Analysis, & Predictions For MetLife Stadium Showdown

Jets vs. Giants NFL preseason week 1 preview, analysis & predictions from Chat Sports’ Mitchell Renz. The New York Jets will be the away team against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Entering the game the Jets are 1.5 point favorites and the over/under is set at 34.5 points. How much, if at all, will QB Zach Wilson play? How will backup quarterbacks Mike White, James Morgan and Josh Johnson play? Another position to watch this week is the wide receiver position especially players like Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and Denzel Mims. Let’s show the bosses at Chat Sports that Jets fans represent - get us to 1,000 subscribers!
NFLganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 8/20/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Yesterday was a terrible day for the New York Jets and Jets fans alike. Superstar free agent acquisition Carl Lawson tore his Achilles yesterday and will miss the entire 2021 NFL season. It is a brutal blow for not only the Jets, but for Lawson. He was having an amazing training camp up until that point, and poised to have an incredible season. Also lost for the season is DB Zane Lewis, who suffered a severe knee injury. On top of that, both Denzel Mims and Sheldon Rankins were both injured yesterday and are considered day-to-day. It is definitely a low point for the team. But on the positive side of things, it can only get better from here. Hopefully that means something of substance for the Jets this season. Only time will tell. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Giants: Zach Wilson's debut among 6 preseason Week 1 storylines

The Jets will play their first preseason game since 2019 on Saturday night. While just an exhibition game, the contest against the Giants will provide Gang Green’s coaching staff with its first look at key young players in a game. This will be Robert Saleh’s first appearance as a head coach, and a number of rookies will make their debuts. That includes Zach Wilson. The game will also be Mike LaFleur’s first time running an offense.
NFLchatsports.com

NY Jets’ defensive rookies posted incredible stats vs. Giants

The New York Jets defense was outstanding in the team’s preseason-opening victory over the New York Giants. All three levels of the depth chart thrived as the Giants were held to 163 total yards and seven points. Many Jets defenders stood out with impressive production from an advanced analytics standpoint...
NFLganggreennation.com

Jets vs Giants Game Thread

It’s finally here. After an eventful offseason in which the New York Jets brought in all new coaches, offensive and defensive schemes, major free agent acquisitions, a new quarterback, and new weapons to help the new quarterback, we finally get to see a glimpse of what the all new Jets will look like going forward. A glimpse is all it will be, as Zach Wilson and the rest of the starters are unlikely to play much beyond the first quarter. Some veteran starters may be healthy scratches tonight, while others will be out injured. Most of the game will consist of a scrub bowl: Jets back of the roster guys versus Giants back of the roster guys. After halftime we’ll be seeing mostly players who will be gone by the regular season opener. Oh, the joys of preseason football!
NFLNew Jersey Herald

NY Giants: How Jabrill Peppers and Baker Mayfield reignited their practice rivalry

BEREA, Ohio - Jabrill Peppers' rivalry with Baker Mayfield began on the football fields here at the Cleveland Browns' training facility, just not on Thursday. Playful yet "competitive as hell," as Peppers called it, the respect was earned in practice when they were on opposite sides as teammates three seasons ago.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

NFL Predictions 2021: Daniel Jones, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is an important one for a few quarterbacks this season. Younger players at the position are looking to cement themselves among the elite in the NFL, while some are trying to prove that they should be the team’s franchise signal-caller. Among the most intriguing names this season to watch will be Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones, and Baker Mayfield.
NFLYardbarker

Tony Romo: New York Jets QB Zach Wilson has legendary potential

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson experienced a meteoric rise at BYU last year, which led to him being the No. 2 overall draft pick — a status CBS broadcaster and former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo believes he fully earned. While some outsiders aren’t so bullish on the new...
NFLnewsbrig.com

Carl Lawson the latest in a long line of Jets’ preseason casualties

These are the strange, surreal hours of the NFL season. We want to know all we can about our teams. We want to know all we can about our favorite players. We want to see them, study them, debate about them, argue about them. When they play exhibition games and put out a less-than-representative product, the first impulse is to gripe.
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns: Malik McDowell set for NFL debut vs. Giants

Aug 20, 2021; Berea, OH, USA; New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) throws a pass as Cleveland Browns safety Jovante Moffatt (35) and cornerback Emmanuel Rugamba (37) and defensive tackle Malik McDowell (58) defend during a joint practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports. Malik...

Comments / 0

Community Policy