Crews battle blaze in northeastern Minnesota

Fire crews are working to contain a fast-spreading wildfire near Greenwood Lake in northeastern Minnesota.

According to the U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest, the blaze was spotted around 3 p.m. Sunday on the Laurentian Ranger District. While the exact size is unknown, officials estimate it to be "a couple hundred acres and moving quickly."

On Sunday, officials closed McDougal Lake Recreation Area. According to a press release, residents in the McDougal Lake area have been told that they may need to evacuate as the fire continues to grow or changes direction.

On Sunday night, Governor Tim Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard through Emergency Executive Order 21-29 to support the crews already on the ground fighting the fire.

“The Minnesota National Guard’s additional support will be critical to responding to these wildfires and protecting the safety of Minnesotans and their property. I am proud that our Service Members have again answered the call to serve their fellow Minnesotans,” Walz said in a press release.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the State Emergency Operations Center, and partners at Minnesota Interagency Fire Center, including the US Forest Service, will continue to battle the blazing wildfire in Northern Minnesota.

