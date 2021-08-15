Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Monica, CA

Las Vegas Man Killed In Multi-vehicle Crash On 10 Freeway In Santa Monica

By City News Service
Posted by 
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Las Vegas Man Killed In Multi-vehicle Crash On 10 Freeway In Santa Monica

kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic
City
Lincoln, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Monica, CA
Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Traffic
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Traffic
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multi#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Infiniti#Dodge#Chp#The Land Rover#Kia#Jeep#Sigalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy