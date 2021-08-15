Man Hid Gold Bars Throughout His House And Claimed To Be Ex-CIA — Who Was He Really?
A single mother from California thought she’d found love, but perhaps all that glittered was not gold. Kathi Spiars had a rough go of things, with two failed marriages by the time she was 30 years old. But she persevered, and in October 1980, Kathi took her 6-year-old daughter and moved to Colorado for a fresh start. Kathi, described by family members as an equal mix of beautiful and vulnerable, found herself a job at a restaurant. It wasn’t long before she snagged the attention of a busboy named Steve Marcum.www.oxygen.com
