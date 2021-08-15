Stellar price analysis: Bullish momentum pushes XLM past $0.37 barrier

Green candlesticks are dominating the charts in today’s analysis. Stellar price analysis shows a resistance of $0.38. Considerable amount of support is detected at $0.317. As per the latest Stellar price analysis, the bullish uptrend is ruling the market, with a greater number of green candlesticks seen on the chart. Although the past few hours displayed red candlesticks, the latest chart is showing bullish price movement at $0.38. More buyers, as compared to sellers, are turning to the market with the intention of improving the price value even further.