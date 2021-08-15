Superheavy landing mechanism

This paper presents a formulation of Lagrangian dynamics of constrained mechanical systems in terms of reduced quasi-velocities and quasi-forces that can be used for simulation, analysis, and control purposes. In this formulation, Cholesky decomposition of the mass matrix in conjunction with adequate orthogonal matrices are used to define reduced-quasi velocities, input quasi-forces, and constraint quasi-forces which possess natural metric. The new state and input variables always have homogeneous units despite the generalized coordinates may involve in both translational and rotational components and the constraint wrench may involve in both force and moment components. Therefore, this formulation is inherently invariant with respect to changes in dimensional units without requiring weighting matrices. Moreover, in this formulation the equations of motion are completely decoupled from those of constrained force. This allows the possibility of a simple force control action that is totally independent of the motion control action facilitating a hybrid force/motion control. The properties of the new dynamics formulation are investigated and subsequently, force/motion tracking control and regulation of constrained multibody systems based on quasi-velocities and quasi-forces are presented.
