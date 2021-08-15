TC Athletics News | Sr, Fabian Amaro Commits to University of Alabama at Birmingham

We would like to announce and congratulate Timber Creek senior and baseball player, Fabian Amaro for his recent commitment to the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Fabian Amaro has been a catcher for the Timber Creek baseball team for the last two years and will look to take his talent and hard work to Birmingham in the fall of 2022. We’re so proud of you Fabian – wishing you the best of luck as you close out your final year at TC as well as your future at UAB.