WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — South Africa has offered to host all remaining games in the southern hemisphere’s Rugby Championship after a COVID-19 outbreak in New Zealand caused it to go into lockdown and cancel two homes tests against the Springboks. The All Blacks also will not immediately travel to Perth for an Aug. 28 game against Australia because of uncertainty over the remainder of the Rugby Championship schedule. New Zealand Rugby says it received government advice that the world champion Springboks will not be admitted to New Zealand for matches in Dunedin on Sept. 25 and Auckland on Oct. 1.