AMPV extensively tested at Yuma Proving Ground

By MARK SCHAUER/YPG
Yuma Daily Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe M113 Armored Personnel Carrier and its variants is an iconic vehicle in mechanized infantry history. First fielded in 1962, it was ubiquitous during the conflict in Vietnam and has seen service in virtually every American military action in the ensuing decades. Though largely surpassed in both use and operation...

