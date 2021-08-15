AMPV extensively tested at Yuma Proving Ground

Since 2020, over 100 Airocide® units installed to help critical U.S military facility remain open and protect staff and visitors. MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ('Applied UV' or the 'Company'), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ('UVC') for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that its U.S. distributor, BATTA Environmental Associates ('BATTA'), has installed additional Airocide® units at the U.S Army's Aberdeen Proving Ground ('APG') facility in Maryland, to help create safer and cleaner environment for staff and visitors. Since 2020, BATTA has installed over one hundred (100) Airocide systems throughout the APG facility. BATTA's longstanding work with the military is expected to provide additional Airocide® systems sales opportunities to other U.S. Armed Forces facilities.