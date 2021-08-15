Cancel
Indianapolis 21, Carolina 18

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 6 days ago

Carolina31203—18 Indianapolis37011—21 Ind_FG Blankenship 34, 2:54. Car_Tremble 7 pass from Walker, 2:01. Ind_Wilkins 3 run (Pineiro kick), :45. Ind_LeMay 1 run (Ehlinger run), 7:48. Ind_FG Pineiro 30, :12. A_62,961. CarInd. First downs1223. Total Net Yards313427. Rushes-yards22-12336-117 Passing190310. Punt Returns0-03-12 Kickoff Returns2-581-17 Interceptions Ret.1-30-0 Comp-Att-Int16-31-025-36-1 Sacked-Yards Lost1-23-28 Punts4-51.253-41.667. Fumbles-Lost3-12-2 Penalties-Yards10-648-70 Time...

