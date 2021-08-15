Price of regular gasoline up in Georgia

The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $2.87 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch. That price is flat compared to this day last week and is 99 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Missouri, drivers in Springfield and Jefferson City are paying the most on average at $2.93 while drivers in Cape Girardeau and St. Joseph are paying the least at $2.79 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.19, which is flat compared to this day last week and $1.02 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.