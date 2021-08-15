Georgian Kakhetian Traditional Winery sees increase in sales in Russia

Re “Automakers pledge more electric vehicles” (Aug. 6):. There are approximately 17 million autos sold in the United States each year. Biden wants half those sales to be electric vehicle by the year 2030. It has been pointed out that the extra cost of an EV and the lack of charging stations may be a road block to this ambitious plan. There have been hints that these problems are fixable, at taxpayer’s expense. That’s standard for the course, but has anyone given thought to the cost to upgrade or totally redo the power grid? What do they think is going to happen when all those drivers get home from work and plug in their vehicles for a recharge? The first few years may not be too bad, but each year the strain on the grid will be greater and greater. As we speak, California would like to control the flow of power to as many households as possible. With every heat wave we are notified to reduce power as much as possible to prevent rolling blackouts. How do you charge that many EVs without improving the power grid first? I guess if all else fails you can always barrow a gallon of electricity.