Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgian Kakhetian Traditional Winery sees increase in sales in Russia

northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Aug. 15—One of the largest wine and spirits producers in Georgian Kakhetian Traditional Winery (KTW) ended the 2020 year with a 15 million lari ($4.8 million) loss, Trend reports via the company's report. This is the first time in the last 4 years the company has suffered a loss. The...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgian#Traditional Winery#Ktw Group#Russian#Eu#The National Wine Agency#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
Russia
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia pledges retaliation after new U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Moscow pledged retaliatory measures after a new set of sanctions imposed by the United States on a Russian ship and two companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The $11 billion project, which will...
PoliticsSand Hills Express

In U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Russia sees an opening

Moscow — In the Taliban’s rapid takeover of Afghanistan following the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces this week, Russia sees an opportunity to step up its role as a regional power in its own backyard. But it also faces a host of risks, prompting the country to pursue a dual approach: diplomacy with the Taliban and displays of strength along its border.
PoliticsWashington Post

Russia sees potential cooperation with Taliban, but also prepares for the worst

MOSCOW — In the wake of the Taliban's lightning takeover of Afghanistan, Russian officials moved quickly into a two-pronged approach: cautiously reaching out to the Taliban even as Russia expanded military exercises with Tajikistan along the Afghan border. In Russia, with its bitter memories of a failed Soviet occupation in...
Agriculturetribuneledgernews.com

Iran sees increase in fish exports

Aug. 15—Iran's exports of fish and fishery products increased by 9 percent in terms of value and 12 percent in terms of volume, during the first three months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through June 21, 2021), compared to the same period last Iranian year, Deputy Chairman of Iran Fisheries Organization Isa Golshahi said, Trend reports citing Ministry of Agriculture Jihad of Iran.
Carsjust-auto.com

Russia July sales decrease 6.5%

Russia sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles decreased by 6.5% in July, 2021, compared to the same month last year, or by 9,284 sold units. The sales amounted to 132,640 cars according to the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee (AEB AMC). “As stated in the June press-release, we experienced...
EuropeThe Independent

Journalism is becoming increasingly difficult in Russia

The news from Russia last week: two more opposition media sites close under pressure from the Kremlin; police raid the homes of a prominent investigative journalist and his parents; a leading editor flees Russia; scores more are branded “foreign agents”. And that’s only seven days of headlines. Russia has long...
Commodities & Futurenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Kazakhstan almost twofold increases exports to Russia

Aug. 9—The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia amounted to $8.5 billion from January through May 2021, compared to $6.8 billion during the same period of 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan's Statistics Committee. The share of Russia in the total value of Kazakhstan's trade turnover stood...
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

China issues 25 bln yuan of central bank bills in Hong Kong

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China (PBOC) issued 25 billion yuan (about 3.85 billion U.S. dollars) worth of central bank bills in Hong Kong on Friday. Of the total, 10 billion yuan worth of central bank bills will mature in three months, and another 15 billion yuan will mature in one year, with respective interest rates of 2.6 percent and 2.75 percent, according to the PBOC.
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Traffictallasseetribune.com

Gas prices see slight increase

Alabama gas prices have risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.83/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,348 stations in Alabama. Gas prices in Alabama are 2.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 96.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
MilitaryAviation Week

Hypersonic, Ballistic Threats Prompt New U.S. Navy Missile Programs

As China tests long-range ballistic missiles against ships and Russia deploys hypersonic, anti-ship cruise missiles on frigates, the U.S. Navy is poised to launch a second wave of acquisition programs to field offensive and defensive counters to the speed and range advantages now claimed by its... Hypersonic, Ballistic Threats Prompt...
IndustryTravel Weekly

Business travel slump ‘cost £4bn last week’

The UK lost £4.09 billion in GDP last week due to the decline of business travel trips following Covid-19, the Business Travel Association revealed. International business travel trips from the UK dropped by 85.34% in the second week of August compared to the same week in pre-pandemic 2019, data from Travelogix for the BTA shows.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

EU and UK Digital Covid Certificates recognized by IATA Travel Pass

GENEVA – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that the EU Digital COVID Certificate (DCC) and UK NHS COVID Pass can now be uploaded into IATA Travel Pass as verified proof of vaccination for travel. Travelers holding an EU DCC or UK NHS COVID Pass can now access...
Stocksbostonnews.net

Stock markets in mainland China and Hong Kong weaken, region follows

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stock markets were on the nose Friday, particularly in China and Hong Kong where the regulatory environment has been beefed up for technology companies, which led the bourses lower. China's Central Bank also left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for the sixteenth consecutive month. In...
CarsLong Beach Press-Telegram

U.S. to increase EV sales: Letters

Re “Automakers pledge more electric vehicles” (Aug. 6):. There are approximately 17 million autos sold in the United States each year. Biden wants half those sales to be electric vehicle by the year 2030. It has been pointed out that the extra cost of an EV and the lack of charging stations may be a road block to this ambitious plan. There have been hints that these problems are fixable, at taxpayer’s expense. That’s standard for the course, but has anyone given thought to the cost to upgrade or totally redo the power grid? What do they think is going to happen when all those drivers get home from work and plug in their vehicles for a recharge? The first few years may not be too bad, but each year the strain on the grid will be greater and greater. As we speak, California would like to control the flow of power to as many households as possible. With every heat wave we are notified to reduce power as much as possible to prevent rolling blackouts. How do you charge that many EVs without improving the power grid first? I guess if all else fails you can always barrow a gallon of electricity.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy