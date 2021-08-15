103 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Crossroads
Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Aug. 15 As of Saturday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s trauma service area was 26.19%, meaning of the 569 staffed hospital beds, 149 were occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the state health department. There were five available ICU beds in the trauma service area, which encompasses Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. County Total (+New) Recovered Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates Calhoun 2,787 2,597 26 48.76% DeWitt 2,080 1,969 63 40.44% Goliad 543 514 16 37.32% Jackson 2,051 1,906 32 39.96% Lavaca 2,684 2,522 77 41.02% Matagorda 4,700 (+59) 4,373 116 42.28% Refugio 871 (+6) 724 23 48.27% Victoria 10,636 9,751 243 44.20% Wharton 4,710 (+38) 4,400 122 44.45% 9-County Total 31,062 (+103) 28,756 718 42.97%www.victoriaadvocate.com
