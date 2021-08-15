Poise tested in heated exchange during Mavericks’ 86-70 loss to Sacramento
LAS VEGAS — The Mavericks may not be having a lot of success in terms of victories at the MGM Resorts Summer League, but nobody can doubt their level of fight. Things got heated with just over 3 minutes left in Sunday’s 86-70 loss to Sacramento when Kings’ forward Chimezie Metu took offense to a foul committed by the Mavericks’ Eugene Omoruyi. Metu popped off the ground and then popped Omoruyi in the face with what appeared to be a closed fist.www.mavs.com
