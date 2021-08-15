Boston GreenFest on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, Aug. 20-22
The 14th annual Boston GreenFest will be held August 20-22 on the Rose Kennedy Greenway with the mission of “educating and empowering people to create a more. sustainable, healthier world.” Newton’s high-school robotics team, the LigerBots, will be exhibiting in FIRST’s booth, and other STEM-related exhibitors include Aquagen-ISI, Bay State Sunway, Bishop Land Design, Foundation for a Green Future, Mass Audubon, Ocean River Institute, and more.newtonstem.org
