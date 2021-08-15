Four! Laurel girls chasing another Class A state golf championship

LAUREL — As Breana Jensen worked on her game at Exchange City Par 3 Golf Course in Billings last month, a stranger noticed her Laurel Locomotives golf bag. The passerby congratulated Jensen on her team’s success in recent years and for Jensen, who is heading into her senior year at Laurel, it was a bit of an "aha" moment. Not that she and her teammates haven’t reflected now and then on their three consecutive Class A girls golf championships. How could you not?