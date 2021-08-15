Cancel
CHEF DAVID BURKE NAMED A NJ ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR BY ERNST & YOUNG

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIKE TIGHE JOINS THE WESTIN HILTON HEAD ISLAND RESORT & SPA BEYOND THE LOBBY. Renowned chef David Burke, who oversees an international restaurant and hospitality group, has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New Jersey by Ernst & Young (EY), the multinational service and financial organization. One of 14 winners out of a field of 33 finalists, Burke and his company, DB Global, also received special recognition with EY’s Community Impact Award for extraordinary business leadership, dedication to the community and charitable presence, especially during the height of the pandemic. The winner of the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 New Jersey were selected by an independent panel of judges comprised of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders.

